A member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), along with two other persons have been detained by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police in connection with a teacher recruitment exam paper leak case of 2022. Babulal Katara, the RPSC member, his nephew Vijay Katara and RPSC driver Gopal Singh were being interrogated to break down the nexus, an official statement said.

Terming the detention of Katara as a "blot" on the Gehlot government in Rajasthan, the BJP demanded that the RPSC chairman and its members be terminated. BJP leaders also demanded a CBI probe or judicial inquiry into the matter, as per a report by PTI.

In response, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the government would ensure the strictest punishment for the guilty. "Be it any level of person who plays with the interests of the youth, the government will ensure that he gets the strictest punishment (sic)," he tweeted.

In December last year, 55 people, including 37 candidates, were arrested in the Grade-II teacher recruitment examination paper leak case. The Udaipur Police had intercepted a bus carrying candidates to the exam centre, and question papers were allegedly recovered from them. Candidates Bhupendra Saran and Suresh Dhaka are the main accused in the case. While Saran was recently arrested, Dhaka is still evading arrest, as per PTI.