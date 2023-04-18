As the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG), one of India’s largest entrance examinations, is about to be conducted on May 7 and EdexLive contacted various NEET UG aspirants who shared their study strategies, the number of hours they study and how they relax.

It seemed like most of the students prefer opting for special coaching for the entrance test. The amount of time a student dedicates to daily coaching varies individually. There are students who dedicate six to eight hours a day while others spend more than half a day coaching, highlighting the importance they gave to the exam.

In order to be familiar with the exam pattern and effectively manage time, most of them consider doing sample questions, solving previous question papers and attending mock tests as the best option. The majority of students find Physics the most challenging of all. Meanwhile, there are students who consider Biology as confusing too. While most of them aim for MBBS; BDS is also preferred by many.

Here's what they say:

It’s my first time appearing for the exam and since the exam date is almost here, my strategy is to just solve many mock tests and previous year's question papers. Studying for such a high-level exam can be challenging. Hence, to refresh myself, I just talk to my friends and watch a series with short episodes which I’ve already watched, so that I can pause it anytime I want. I mostly just avoid something new and lengthy. My goal is to score a government MBBS college seat in Delhi and as far as specialisations go, I haven’t really thought that far yet

Shreyansh Jain, UP





This year will be my second attempt, as last year, I was not prepared at all for my first attempt. Due to COVID, I could not take up any coaching so, in a way, this is the first time I am properly preparing for NEET. I work hard the whole week and reserve my Sundays for recharging myself, watching movies and calling my grandparents. My ultimate goal is MBBS. I will not go for any other option, no matter whatever it takes



Suraj Santosh Wag, Maharashtra





I find NEET preparation very stressful for an average student and try to engage in sports to freshen up in between my preparation. I am focusing on the revision of all chapters in each subject, especially on high-weightage topics for each one and also solving previous year questions for practice





Aarush Yadav, Uttar Pradesh





This is my first attempt and I want to pursue MBBS. My preparation strategy for NEET-UG is simple, opting for self-study after undertaking coaching from Allen. Inorganic Chemistry is tough for me because the learning portion in IOC (Institute of Organic Chemistry) is very large. In the free time that I get between my study sessions, I try to maintain my sleep cycle



Rishi Jha, New Delhi





I am not following any unique strategy for preparation. Mainly, I pay attention to the teacher's suggestions and the notes given by them. It's my first time attempting the NEET examination and it's challenging to crack it in the first attempt. The Physics section is usually the toughest of all. But most of the questions in Biology are very crooked and confusing. There's not much time to relax. However, I watch TV and use my mobile phone. I'm actually interested in both MBBS and BDS. I will choose according to the marks I score



Azim Ahamed, Kerala





This is the second time I am appearing for NEET. I have been attending coaching since Class XI for NEET preparations. I focus mostly on NCERT textbooks and practice mcqs (multiple choice questions) on a daily basis. For me, Organic chemistry with objective questions is the most challenging. I take a five-minute refresher after every hour of studying. Sometimes, I just take mock tests if I'm bored. My goal is to pursue MBBS



Farzeen Ibrahim, Kerala





This is the first time I am appearing for NEET-UG. I solve previous questions and NEET model question papers for preparation. I personally find Physics the most challenging. I scroll through Instagram for refreshing myself. My goal is to be a veterinary surgeon



Remya M Raju, Kerala





My name is Gauri Ritesh Baheti. I am preparing for NEET UG Exam. My strategy to crack this exam is that I study for seven to eight hours daily and my coaching time was from 6 am to 1.30 pm. I give three hours to each subject, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. I solve question papers in one and a half hours as NTA gives three hours and 20 minutes. I also practiced on the OMR sheet. Actually, I am weak in Physics so I focus more on that subject. I take a break of half an hour and sing songs as it is my hobby. My goal is to pursue MBBS and I am really working hard for it



Gauri Ritesh Baheti, Maharashtra





Now there is very little time left for preparation, so the schedule is quite hectic. I study for 12 to 14 hours a day. I don't find much time for relaxation, but spending time with family members suffices. This is my second attempt at NEET. Physics is the most challenging for me, especially the numerical part; theory isn't very difficult. I will be opting for MBBS and it's my wish to study Dermatology later



Sakshi Sharma, Uttar Pradesh





In the last few days, it has been difficult to register on the NTA (National Testing Agency) website and we sent a bunch of emails to them. But the site is still not working. As far as preparation goes, since it is Ramzan, my preparations are not going as they used to. Now, I spend about six to eight hours studying continuously with short breaks. I don't take help from any video lectures or any other source. It's purely self-study. For relaxation, I spend time with my younger sister and take a walk in the nearby park. This is my first attempt, but I started preparing after Class XI and have been studying for a year now. I studied in Kuwait and then moved to Bihar for further studies.



Nashra Khan, Bihar



My preparations are suffering because of the NTA website. It hasn't been working for days now and though I am interested in appearing for NEET, I haven't been able to register yet. Before this, I used to dedicate about 12-15 hours to studying. This is my first attempt at NEET and I find Physics the most challenging. I want to enter the medical field; MBBS is my first preference, but if I don't make it and get a seat in BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery), I would be equally happy



Preeti Roy, Delhi