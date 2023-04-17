The school education department of Tamil Nadu will conduct an enrollment drive from April 17 to April 28 with an aim to increase the number of students opting for government schools, especially in Classes I to III. While the drive is usually conducted in June, it has been planned ahead to ensure that the government schools have more time to publicise the schemes of the government and attract more students, as stated by The New Indian Express.

The school education department has asked district officials to hire a vehicle to create awareness for every 50 schools. These vehicles will travel all around the districts and spread awareness in the surrounding areas about various schemes for government school children. This would include foreign trips for government school children winning competitions, 20 per cent reservation for government school children in government jobs, 7.5 reservation in higher education and Rs 1,000 per month for girls studying in government schools during higher education.

The circular has asked the teachers of government schools to put in extra effort to ensure that they increase the number of students in the next academic year. The funds for the programme will be released from the integrated education department to the respective districts.

"One of the major reasons why parents opt for private schools is that they feel that the children will be involved in extracurricular activities to develop their skills. In the past year, we have included several extracurricular activities including arts and culture competitions. Apart from that, we have also asked the teachers to ensure that awareness is created among parents condition of the basic facilities including toilets and drinking water in the government schools as many of them have improved in recent years. All the education officials, including Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers, will be involved in the campaign," said a school education department official, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.