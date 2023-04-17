The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 exam registrations portal was closed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 15. It was extended the second time around due to alleged technical glitches students were facing.

In light of this and other reasons, many candidates are demanding that the Centre postpone the medical entrance exam for a month. A Twitter handle, POSTPONE NEET/JEE 2023 (@postpone_neetug), appealed for the same to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 16.

NEET UG 2023: When and where?

The medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023, in 499 cities in offline mode. As per reports online, over 21 lakh candidates are set to appear for NEET UG 2023 entrance exam. Almost every year, candidates urge the Centre to the postponement of the exam.

But why are candidates asking for postponement this year?

While few cite pressure as a reason others said COVID-19 cases are increasing again. Additionally, another set of candidates state less time for preparations for droppers as the reason.

Here is what candidates are saying on Twitter:

@mightofmind: #postponeNEETUG2023

It’s a humble request please postpone NEET 2023.Droppers have got very less time.And moreover students mental health too matters a lot for many this is their turning point. There are enough reasons to favour NEET postponement

@DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia

@SoumyaR79181432: Sir,

We're getting very less time for neet preparation.Why theses things with us only???since last 3years exams were extended a lot.we just wanna one or two months postponement.

Please think about our mental health and covid cases are also rising day by day.

#postponeNEETUG2023

@praveen89806755: Plz postpone #NEETUG2023 #neet there is no time preparation atleast 40 to 60 days give time for preparation..

@Shivaputra2022: @postpone_ neetug

Please postpone NEETUG .A lot of pressure is there this time as we only had 8 months to study as a dropper . Please it is a sincere request to postpone neetug for atleast a month .lot of students might be facing the same. Only 1 month can save many careers ..

@Sa6615266Ahmed: #NEETUG2023@ NTA please postpone neet ug 2023 for 1 month Atleast

@KritiSh72352796: @ ArvindKejriwal @AamAadmiParty @MoHFW_INDIA @EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath



Please postpone the NEET- UG EXAM 2023

Corona cases have drastically risen, kindly hold further dates for the exam as well so that every student can give the exam