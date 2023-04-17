Spelling Bee competition is a time-tested and time-tried concept for language learning. Master Spellers announces collaboration with Oxford University Press India to organise Master Spellers 2023-24 competition.

Master Spellers, a new-age online Spelling Bee competition aims to provide a comprehensive approach to learning English in a self-motivated competitive framework. Designed by English educators and powered by content from the Oxford University Press, the competition is envisioned to foster a fraternity of young spellers and language learners. Master Spellers 2023-24 targets to enhance language learning by providing a comprehensive, self-motivated and holistic approach for the learners.

The registrations for the spelling bee begin on April 10, 2023 and will include preliminaries, quarterfinals, semifinals and the final competitions across seven groups from Classes I to XII. The competitions will be held online across various levels; however, the finale will be conducted offline.

The winners will get prizes, trophies and certificates. The students may register individually or via schools at masterspellers.com

Spearheading the competition, Sharmishtha Chawda, Founder and CEO of Master Spellers believes in making language learning an intrinsic attitude for children. She says, “All in all, our objective is to make language learning fun and inspiring for children through the competition. In today’s times, the growing importance of rich vocabulary and effective articulation cannot be understated.”



Sumanta Datta, MD, Oxford University Press India said, “Competitions are effective in improving student interaction, increasing cognitive and social engagement levels, promoting good language learning habits and building vocabulary through repeated practice. Master Spellers is a platform to create a positive impact on students’ engagement with learning English outside the classroom. We, at Oxford University Press, are committed to developing quality resources to improve our children’s linguistic competence and provide a more enriching learning experience. ”