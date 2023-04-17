About 20 female students, residing in a hostel of a private university in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, fell ill due to alleged food poisoning. The students complained of vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain late at night on Sunday, April 16, SAGE University Registrar Manish Chowdhary informed.

"Out of the affected students, the condition of eight is fine, while 10 to 12 students are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the Rau area," he said. Some videos of the students being admitted to the hospital surfaced on social media, in which one of them was heard saying that they had dinner in the hostel mess on Sunday, as per a report by PTI.

However, the university management has denied the food prepared in the hostel's canteen was contaminated. "Many students of our hostel had gone to the city during the day and might have returned after consuming food from outside," Chaudhary said.

"We have also found out that some students had non-vegetarian food cooked outside the hostel premises on Sunday. There are around 290 students (both male and female) in the university's hostel, but the other students who had food in the mess on Sunday are absolutely fine," he added, as per PTI.