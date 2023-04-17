Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday, April 15, thanked the Central government for its decision to conduct constable (general duty) examination for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in 13 regional languages, including the state's official language Konkani. Taking to Twitter, Sawant thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for taking the historic decision, as stated in a report by PTI.

Sharing his view on this, he said, the move will open up more opportunities to local youth who aspire to join the CAPF. In a landmark decision, the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the conduct of constable (general duty) examination for the CAPF in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English.

An official statement read that the decision has been taken at the initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give impetus to the participation of local youths in the CAPF and encourage regional languages. Further, taking this to Twitter, the ministry said, "In a historic decision, MHA decides to conduct the Constable (GD) CAPF exams in 13 regional languages also. It will give an impetus to the participation of local youth in CAPFs. The decision reflects PM @narendramodi Ji's commitment to developing and encouraging regional languages"

In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in 13 regional languages — Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani, as stated in a report by PTI.