The Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked to probe the TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) paper leak case has taken custody of Sushmita and Sai Loukik, two individuals who were recently arrested in connection with the case.

After appealing to a City Court for their custody, the SIT was successful in its case and was granted their custody for three days.

The duo was taken into police custody from Chanchalguda Jail on Friday, April 14. After undergoing a medical examination, they were questioned by the probe officials separately for over eight hours.

In the interrogation, the couple was grilled on the purchase of the question paper, the point of contact, the amount transferred, the mode of transaction and other possible angles related to the sale of the question paper, reports The New Indian Express. No information disclosed by the two during the interrogation has been disclosed by the police officials yet.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating TSPSC officials for potential money laundering, as a couple of Assistant Engineer (AE) aspirants who came from abroad to write the exam are suspected to have purchased the question paper. In these transactions, the ED suspects the involvement of money laundering.

During the questioning of one Praveen, who reportedly played a crucial role in leaking the paper, it was revealed that he had allegedly seen a notebook belonging to Section Officer Shankar Laxmi that contained all her passwords. This allegedly made it easier for him to gain access to the system in the confidential room and steal the question paper. However, the SIT team has been unable to find any such notebook.

The SIT, which began its probe on March 17, has questioned several high-profile individuals in the case so far, including Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.