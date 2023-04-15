Kerala students will get part-time job opportunities in the near future, Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan said during a new episode of Naam Munnottu, the Chief Minister's weekly interaction programme, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



"Lot of students in Kerala are going abroad for higher studies. This is a global trend and is not an issue of concern. Students from abroad will come to Kerala for higher studies in future," the chief minister said.



Every year, about four per cent of students from Kerala opt for higher students abroad on a yearly basis. In other states, the percentage is higher, he said. "The world is for the young. They have an idea of their education and the place where they can get it. Students are accustomed to changing times. So they are ready to move out of the state or even abroad for studies," he said.



"Haryana chief minister raised the issue of students going abroad for higher studies at a meeting convened by the Prime sinister. Haryana is the neighbouring state of the National Capital of Delhi. This migration is a peculiarity of modern times," said Pinarayi Vijayan.



Raising standards of education

The Chief Minister went on to say that by raising the standards of educational levels to an international level, the CM aims to strengthen the higher education sector. The previous government had made efforts towards the same endeavour and results were evident hence, the effort will continue.



Pinarayi Vijayan said that the government looks at part-time jobs and the skill development of students very seriously. There are many educational institutions that have huge land holdings and if they are able to attract industries to the land, students will get jobs, he said and added that the government is examining certain proposals they have received in this regard. Raising academic standards and basic infrastructure will attract students from abroad.



John Brittas MP was the anchor. The panellists in the programme included former Chief Secretary K Jayakumar; Kerala University Hindi Department Head SR Jayasree; K-DISC Member Secretary PV Unnikrishnan, Federal Bank Board Chairman C Balagopal and Unnimaya Prasad.