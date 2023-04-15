Here's what it is all about | (Pic: Edexlive)

Oxford University has launched the Savitribai Phule Graduate Scholarship in Somerville College for Indian students who belong to SC, ST, and OBC communities.

This scholarship has been launched by the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development to “support the next generation of leaders from India’s Marginalised Communities”. Available for first-generation Dalit, Adivasi and other Bahujan learners, this scholarship will cover college fees and living expenses at Somerville.

This scholarship will be awarded on the basis of academic merit, the relevance of the candidate’s studies to the Centres’ interdisciplinary aims, an understanding of the development challenges faced by India, and leadership and entrepreneurial potential, states the official website of Somerville.

Courses eligible for the scholarship include MSc Biodervisity Conservation and Management, MSc Economics for Development, MSc Environments Change and Management, MSc Global Governance and Diplomacy, MSc Global Governance and Diplomacy, MSc Modern South Asian Studies, MSc Nature, Society and Environmental Governance, MSc Water Science, Policy Management, and MSc Energy Systems.

This scholarship is only tenable for eligible applicants for Somerville’s graduate study programmes and will be considered if they applied by the funding deadline, irrespective of their preferred college in the graduate application. On acceptance, successful candidates will be transferred to Somerville. However, only one scholarship is available for the 2023 study.