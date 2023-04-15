Years after the (erstwhile) Khallikote Autonomous College was upgraded to becoming Khallikote Unitary University, the institution has been having an identity crisis.

The academic experimentation the Higher Education department undertook with the university has left the University Grants Commission (UGC) confused about its status. And owing to it, the university is yet to get UGC recognition, stated a report in The New Indian Express.



Bid to gain recognition

Although the Unitary University submitted its papers to the UGC soon after it was formed in 2021 seeking recognition under section 2 (f) of the UGC Act, it has not been done so far. Recently, the UGC wrote to the university and Higher Education department seeking clarification on the university's status.

From 2015 to 2021, the erstwhile Khallikote Autonomous College was upgraded to Khallikote Cluster University, Khallikote Research Intensive University, Khallikote University, and finally, Khallikote Unitary University, all in a matter of five years. The UGC, however, continues to identify the institution as Khallikote University which ceased to exist in 2021.

Vice-Chancellor PK Mohanty said that in 2015 when the Ministry of Education granted a cluster university for Odisha, the department decided to alter the territorial jurisdiction of Berhampur University by excluding five colleges to establish Khallikote University. The university and the college operated from the same campus in Berhampur. “However, due to organisational issues, the Khallikote University (cluster) was shifted to a new campus at Kanisi while the autonomous college remained in its existing campus at Berhampur,” he said.

But, since the university could not function in the true spirit of a cluster, the department decided to re-affiliate the five colleges to Berhampur University and convert Khallikote University into a research-intensive university at Kanisi in 2020. But this too could survive only for a year.

Need for a second institute Since a second university in the Ganjam district was much needed, the department decided to upgrade Khallikote Autonomous College to a unitary university in August 2021. Since there were so many changes with one institution, the UGC officials while reviewing our application for recognition were confused about the university status, said the vice-chancellor.

Further, the Unitary University does not yet find a place in the list of state universities on the UGC website which has led to students questioning its authenticity, he added.

Final review?

After the Higher Education minister reviewed the situation earlier this week, the department wrote to the UGC on Thursday, April 13, to clear the confusion and sought recognition for Khallikote Unitary University under section 2 (f) of the UGC Act, 1956 and have the university name and its website address updated on the UGC website. Section 2(f) of the UGC Act would make the university eligible for receiving Central Assistance (UGC grants).

