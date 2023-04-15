Delhi's current Education Minister Atishi visited the new Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) campus with officials from the Education Department and university to inspect the campus and its various facilities on Thursday, April 13.

The new East campus of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) is all set to welcome students, as it will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal next month. This campus was built under the ‘vision’ of the former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, reports The New Indian Express.

The campus, reports The New Indian Express, is built with five-star rating standards and has world-class facilities such as modern laboratories, sports halls, a library and hostel blocks for students. As many as 2,400 students will be able to receive a world-class education at this magnificent campus.

Speaking at the premises, Atishi stated, "This magnificent campus of IP University is the result of Shri Manish Sisodia’s vision. It has been designed to meet the demands of 21st-century skills and will provide students with a world-class education. We are confident that it will be a game-changer for higher education in India.”

The minister added that the new campus of GGSIPU promises to be a hub of innovation, research, and learning.

Five specialised centres including those of Robotics & Automation, Design & Innovation, Fire Management, and Liberal Arts are being constructed to meet the demands of 21st-century skills. These centres will provide students with the opportunity to learn and develop skills that are essential for their future careers, she said.