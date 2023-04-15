The registration process for NEET UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate) 2023 will be closed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, April 15. The official site via which candidates can register for the NEET UG exam is neet.nta.nic.in.

The exam city slips for all appearing candidates will be released by the agency soon after the application process ends. The exam city slip can be downloaded by the applicants from the official website, stated a report in Hindustan Times.

As per trends from last year's exams, one can expect that the admit card for the exam will be out a week before the exam.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023, at different exam centres all over the country. The examination will be conducted for undergraduate medical education admission in medical institutions across the country.



NEET exam aspirants who want to register for the exam, today is the last date for registration. Candidates from the general category, general EWS/ OBC-NCL category, SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender will have to pay Rs 1700/-, Rs 1600/- and Rs 1000/- respectively. Rs 9500/- will have to be paid as application fees by candidates outside India. Processing charges & Goods and Services Tax (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable, as stated in the Hindustan Times report.