Odisha Water Resources Department signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Indian Institute of Technology - Roorkee (IIT-Roorkee) for preparing a State Specific Action Plan (SSAP) for the water sector of Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has always emphasised the development and better management of water resources. "Our aim is to meet the requirement of water for all. While we are getting plenty of water during the rainy season, we face water scarcity in summer," she said and added that the use of technology would help meet the state's water requirement in the coming days.

The New Indian Express reports that IIT-Roorkee will prepare the State Specific Action Plan in three stages within 18 months.

Stage 1 will be for nine months in which a status report on water resources in Odisha, their availability, development and management will be prepared besides conducting a workshop.

In Stage 2 of the six-month duration, an interim report will be prepared which will contain the impact of climate change and various interventions followed by a second workshop and sensitisation of policymakers.

The State will get the final report on SSAP by the end of Stage 3.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg said that this initiative and the MoU will help increase water use efficiency and irrigation potential in the state. "We are managing water resources and irrigation through various major, medium, and minor reservoirs, check dams, command area development, and OLIC with the support of Pani Panchayats, canal lining, and climate-resilient infrastructure development. Despite all this, we need to prepare a long-term action plan looking at the future need for water," she added.

Among others, Additional Secretary, Department of Water Resources Sudshanshu Mohan Samal, MD, OLIC; Chief Engineer (Planning) Sagar Mohanty and senior officers of the DoWR were present.