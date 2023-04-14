A scuffle occurred between pupils of Amity University in Noida, leading to the suspension of five students, as per an IANS report. The police have reported that the altercation was sparked by a dispute over a seat, with one student named Ankush Chaprana being involved.



A video of the brawl, which has become viral on social media, displays that a group of students targeted and physically attacked one student, most likely Chaprana. Despite the presence of a female teacher in the classroom and some students' efforts to halt the fight, the attackers persisted in the altercation. The video also reveals the students hurling verbal insults at each other. The university and students have been severely criticized since the video went viral.



Users online questioned why the fees of Amity University were so high despite the students allegedly exhibiting such “uncivilised” behaviour, and “polluting the environment of this university.”



Some even noted that government-run institutions are better at instilling discipline into students, and criticised the students for the alleged disrespect they showed the teacher. While one user tweeted that “money cannot buy education” in response to the boys’ behaviour, another user demanded the students be shown the way out of the university.