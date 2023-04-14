Education departments in Karnataka are undergoing name changes following the one that happened last year. To recollect, the Karnataka Department of Primary and Secondary Education was renamed to the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Now, renaming the Department of Public Instruction to the Department of School Education has been accompanied by renaming the Commissioner of Public Instruction to the Commissioner of School Education. Similarly, in confirmation of the name change, all the district offices, directorates, taluk and block offices, education officers and all other offices under the department have been renamed to include ‘School Education’ in their titles.



All the offices were ordered to change their relevant name boards to reflect the name change and this was informed via a government order.

Backstory

The Government of Karnataka in June 2022 passed an order to rename the Department of Primary and Secondary Education in the state to the Department of School Education and Literacy.

In this regard, HS Shivakumar, Principal Secretary of the Education Department (Primary Education) passed an order, followed by approval from Governor Tawar Chand Gehlot.

In most states, education up to Class XII comes under School Education as this idea is backed by The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the order stated. After discussions at various levels, experts in the field opined that it would be ideal to rename the Department of Primary and Secondary Education (including the Department of Public Education and Pre-University Education Department) to the Department of School Education and Literacy, as stated in the order by HS Shivakumar.