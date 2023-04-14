To bolster security measures in response to the harassment incident at IP College, a panel at Delhi University has recommended a range of actions. These measures include the installation of CCTV cameras, limiting access for non-residents, hiring private security, and raising the height of boundary walls.

The panel collaborated with the Delhi Police in drafting the guidelines, according to an official involved in the committee, told PTI.

Further, the official said the panel has prepared the guidelines after holding several meetings and analysing the incident at IPCW College and that they do not want such an incident to be repeated in the future.



"The guidelines were prepared. However, there were some inputs from the Delhi Police, we are including those as well. It will be notified on Monday," the official said.

The IP College harassment incident

The guidelines were prepared in the wake of several gender minority colleges witnessing such harassment incidents during cultural festivals. Recently, such an incident took place at Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW), where students alleged that they were harassed by 'unknown' men during a fest on March 28.

This incident sparked several protests, where the students demanded Principal Poonam Kumria's resignation and accountability on the part of the college.

Following the agitation, the DU formed a committee on April 3 to look into "the grievances raised by the students" and directed the panel to submit its report in a week.

Though the committee is yet to submit its report, the official said they have held a series of meetings, including with the Delhi Police, to prepare guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future.

The official asserted that colleges need to take responsibility for the safety and security of the students if they are holding any events.

More on their findings

Speaking of what might have led to such an event, the official said, “The major problem we found in the case of IPCW is that the boundary walls were too low and there was only one exit, which led to the chaos."

Moreover, there was no proper security, she added.

Though recent incidents have been reported at all-women colleges, the panel is working on preparing "general guidelines" that need to be followed by every college affiliated with Delhi University.

Summarising the guidelines, the official informed, "...we have mentioned that the colleges need to take responsibility if they are organising any kind of event. Moreover, the college needs to install CCTVs. If the boundary walls are low, the college needs to build them higher. We cannot allow people climbing them to enter.” The official further suggested colleges hire bouncers for events, and take NOC from Delhi Police if need be.