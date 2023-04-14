A student of Ahilya Bai College of Nursing, which falls under Delhi University, died by suicide in her hostel room, the police informed on Thursday, April 13. The student was noted to be a 19-year-old, as stated in a report by PTI.

An initial probe which was initiated revealed that it was due to the stress that she was undergoing due to her performance in examinations that she resorted to this extreme step, the police said.

Sources from the college revealed that the second-year BSc Nursing student had died by suicide on Saturday, April 15. She was going through preparation for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). It may also be noted that no FIR (First Information Report) has been filed regarding the matter.

A senior police official went on to inform that they received this information on April 8 data around 5.30 pm from Ahilya Bai Nursing Hostel MAMC that a second-year BSc Nursing student had died by suicide in her hostel room.

"The door was broken in presence of her parents and hostel staff. A crime team from the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) - Rohini was called. A suicide note was also found in the room. The matter has been found (to be) about depression," the official added.