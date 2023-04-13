CV Ananda Bose, Governor of West Bengal paid another surprise visit to a state university, where he underscored the importance of the National Education Policy to the faculty and students, officials said.

According to PTI, Bose went to the West Bengal State University at Barasat on Wednesday, April 12. In addition, on Monday, April 10, he visited Calcutta University (CU) unannounced.

"College principals are creators of the future and we need to depend on their inner strength to facilitate a change," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Bose had on Monday met principals of 145 affiliated colleges of CU and dwelt on the salient features of the NEP.

Read Also : PM Modi emphasises holistic development of children in newly-implemented National Education Policy

When asked about the governor's surprise visits to universities, Education Minister Bratya Basu reportedly told reporters: "The state will take the call on NEP. The honourable governor has nothing to do with the issue.”

The minister further said that he has no clue about his visits, which he says are personal. It may be recalled that the VCs of all state-run universities were asked to submit a weekly activity report. They were also asked to keep the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of all state universities, abreast of any issues that the varsities might face. VCs of two universities gave a confirmation regarding the same to PTI on Friday, April 8.