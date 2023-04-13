Results will be out soon | (Pic: EdexLive)

The results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) will be declared today, April 13, said University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar via a Twitter post. "For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in," he tweeted yesterday, April 12, at 7.16 pm. These are the results of the UGC NET December 2022 results.

Steps to follow to check UGC NET December 2022 result:

1) Visit ntaresults.nic.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the link that says: UGC NET result-December 2022 cycle

3) Use your application number and date of birth to log in

4) Your results will be on the screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

With this announcement, the wait of over eight lakh candidates finally comes to an end.

Using their application number and date of birth, candidates can check their results as and when National Testing Agency (NTA) announces them. The UGC NET results will be announced via two websites — ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresuts.nic.in.

This time about 8,34,537 candidates took the exam for 83 subjects for the December 2022 exam. This December 2022 cycle was held in fine phases, from February 21 to March 16.

It may be noted that in UGC NET, two marks are allotted for correct answers and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers or for those questions that are not answered.