In all the universities of Uttar Pradesh, the defence studies syllabus will soon be including chapters that will feature the bravery of Indian students in the various battles they have fought. This will also include information on the Galwan Valley stand-off which happened on May 2020 and historical wars beginning from the era of the Mahabharata, as stated in a report by IANS.

A think tank including academicians, military science experts and political personalities are pondering over the "need to revisit history and military science" being taught in both central and state universities as well.

As per sources and as stated in a report by IANS, the idea is to highlight the wars, in which, Indian forces were victorious. The students who take up defence studies will be made aware of the battles in which Indian forces' strategy and bravery made all the difference.

Prof Prashant Agarwal, Head of the Department, Defence and Strategic Studies, Allahabad University, who is also a member of the committee which suggested that syllabus change in Uttar Pradesh's universities last year, said, "Although the Indo-China war ended in a ceasefire, that too because the Chinese would not have been able to continue the war once the winter sets in, the general perception is that India lost the war even though there have been many instances where Indian forces gave a befitting reply to China."

"A handful of Indian soldiers inflicted massive damage to the Chinese side and fought with a comparatively inferior weaponry. There is a need to glorify Indian forces and show the world the real picture of the valour of our soldiers by 'revisiting' several wars and battles fought during the Mughal, British and post-Independence era," the professor said.

"How can the students be aware of the bravery of the Indian Army when they see the battles and army's might through the lens of foreign writers? There are not many books written by Indian authors," the professor added.

According to sources, the members of the committee have held several rounds of meetings on the issue.