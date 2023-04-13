The application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET - UG) has been reopened again by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It was on April 12, Wednesday, that the NTA informed about the same via a public notice that was released.

April 15, 11.50 pm is the last date and time by which students can apply for the medical entrance examination. Earlier, April 13 was the last date.

"...representations have been received from the candidates to open the registration window again for applying for NEET (UG) - 2023 as they could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. In view of supporting the students' community it has been decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Form for NEET (UG) - 2023..."

The notice also stated that this opportunity is for all those candidates who could not complete their registration and for those candidates who want to apply again.

Over 21 lakh candidates have registered for the exam so far. The common and uniform entrance test will be conducted in and outside India, in about 499 cities in offline (pen and paper) mode.

It was on April 10, 2023 that the registration deadline and correction window was reopened by the NTA. Many students and associations had appealed to the NTA to extend the deadline as the website was suffering from technical glitches.