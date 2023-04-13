After incessant backlash from the students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM), the college has put up restrictions on PhD guide Dr Ashis Kumar Sen until the ongoing investigation into the recent suicide case is over.

The Director of IIT Madras, Prof V Kamakoti, sent an email addressing all the students on Thursday, April 13, morning after two days of protests at the campus.

“Due to recent incidents and protests on campus, Dr Ashish Sen is restrained from visiting the lab till the investigation is complete. The students are advised to contact HoD for any exigences,” the email read. It was also informed that during this period, the Head of the Mechanical Engineering department will be in charge of the laboratory.

There has been unrest on the campus for the past two weeks after the death of PhD scholar Sachin Kumar Jain who died by suicide on March 31. Following his death, Sachin’s brother, Bhawesh Jain, had written a letter to the director of IIT Madras alleging that his PhD guide was the reason behind the suicide. After the allegations, Sachin’s fellow scholars demanded that the PhD guide should step down or be suspended to ensure an unbiased investigation.

However, the students are still unhappy with the institution’s decision and said that they will not end the protests yet.

“They are still whitewashing by not going ahead with the suspension. Seems like the institute is still not looking out for students’ welfare,” a third-year PhD scholar from IIT Madras told EdexLive.

Late Wednesday night, almost 500 students protested at Gajendra Circle (GC), IIT Madras. The protest, which was scheduled to start at 6 pm on Wednesday, was postponed to 9 pm at the request of the director of IIT Madras, the students informed.

The protestors demanded an unbiased investigation into the matter, protection of the ones who are willing to appear before the enquiry committee and the resignation of Prof Nilesh Jayantilal Vasa, Dean of Students, IIT Madras and PhD guide, Dr Ashis Kumar Sen. They also demanded that there be an external presence in the enquiry committee, preferably from the Tamil Nadu government.