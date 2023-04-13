The Mumbai Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) recovered a cutter on Wednesday, April 12, used by Aman Khatri, the batchmate of the late Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) student Darshan Solanki, to threaten the latter, an official disclosed to PTI.

Aman Khatri, who was named in Darshan’s alleged suicide note, was arrested by the SIT on April 9 for apparent abetment of suicide.

The cutter, which Khatri used for threatening the victim, was recovered from his hostel room on Tuesday, April 11. “It was recovered after Khatri was taken to his hostel room as part of the investigation," the official said.

Khatri and Solanki lived on the same floor at the Indian Institute of Bombay campus in Powai.

Darshan Solanki, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste (SC), hailed from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and was a first-year student of the BTech (Chemical) course. He died by suicide on February 12 this year, stated a report by PTI.

Solanki's family alleged that he faced caste discrimination at IIT Bombay and suspected foul play in his death. However, IIT Bombay’s internal inquiry committee ruled out caste-based discrimination and hinted at deteriorating academic performance as a possible cause of suicide.

The Mumbai Police formed the SIT to probe into the matter amidst backlash against IIT Bombay and allegations of “institutional murder”.

Currently, Khatri is being interrogated to know the exact reason behind his dispute with Solanki, the official said.