The schools that are run by the West Bengal government and those that are aided by them will begin functioning from May 2. Earlier, the schedule stated that the date would be May 24. This has been done in light of the intense heat conditions that have been running across the state. This was informed by a senior official on Wednesday, April 12, as stated by a PTI report.

Though it may be noted that an official notification in this regard is yet to be issued. When Education Minister of the Government of West Bengal Bratya Basu was asked about the same by reporters, he confirmed.

"Due to the intense heat, a decision has been taken to reschedule the summer vacations. It will now start from May 2. The decision was taken on the insistence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," the official told PTI.

What is IMD saying?

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in West Bengal during the weekend, heat wave conditions will prevail. Hot and dry weather will be experienced by districts like Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum and the temperature might go up by two to four degrees, the Met Department informed.