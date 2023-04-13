Medical aspirants and their parents have been warned about fake allotment letters scam by the National Medical Commission (NMC) via a public notice which was issued on April 10, 2023. The commission also clarified that neither NMC nor boards issue any letter of admission in a medical college.

"It has come to the notice of NMC that a fake letter of allotment of seat for MBBS course was issued under the alleged signature of Secretary, National Medical Commission", stated the public notice.

"Accordingly, all the students/parents/guardians etc. are advised to not to fall into the trap of miscreants who are issuing such letters in the name of officers of this Commission. Such incidents are also intended to tarnish the image of National Medical Commission which in fact is mandated to supervise highest ethical standards in medical profession", stated the public notice.

The public notice was signed by Dr Pulkesh Kumar, Secretary, National Medical Commission.

It may be noted that this is not the first time that NMC has issued a notice like this, warning medical aspirants against fake circulars which have the intention of cheating the aspirants. Even in April last year, the commission had warned students against forged allotment letters.