On Tuesday, April 11, Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao announced that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has accorded permission for a Government Medical College in Khammam for the academic 2023-24. Chairing a review meeting of teaching hospitals, the minister revealed that the state government expects approval for six other medical colleges soon, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Recently, NMC permitted two medical colleges, in Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts, with an intake of 100 MBBS seats each. Speaking about this, Harish Rao said, "In 2014-15, the number of MBBS seats in the state was 2,950. The number has now increased to 7,090, or 240%."

Similarly, PG seats have increased from 1,183 to 2,548, an increase of 111%. The minister said promotions for 65 professors have already been given. The promotion list of 210 associate professors and filling of 1,442 assistant professor posts will be done soon, he said.

The Health Minister added that as many as 800 senior residents have been allotted medical colleges in districts and main hospitals of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, as required. He told the health department officials to ensure their services are utilised, especially in rural areas, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.