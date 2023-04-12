After the National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the registration deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) on Monday, April 10, the aspirants are still unable to apply for the test due to technical glitches on the website.

The NTA had extended the deadline till Thursday, April 13, 11.59 pm after the students complained that they were unable to apply owing to technical glitches on the NTA website. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, May 7 this year. Over 21 lakh applicants have already registered so far for the same.



RTI activist Vivek Pandey shared the screenshot of the same on Twitter and has asked NTA for intervention.

Students speak up

“I have been trying to apply for the exam for more than 24 hours and all my documents are also ready but due to technical problems on the website, I am unable to do so. My family is really worried because of this. Even the helpline number given by the NTA is not reachable so we are unable to convey our concerns,” shared Gaurangi, a NEET aspirant.

The NTA also opened the correction window for the students who had registered for NEET UG 2023. However, the students said that the page for correction has been unresponsive for more than 24 hours now.

“Meanwhile, representations have been received from the candidates to open the registration window again for applying for NEET (UG) 2023 as they could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. In view of supporting the students’ community, it has been decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Forms for NEET (UG) 2023. Since this is a one-time opportunity being provided to the candidates, candidates are advised to fill their particulars very carefully as no further chance for correction will be provided in future,” the notice released by the NTA read.

The aspirants are demanding that the registration and correction windows be extended because of technical glitches.

Another NEET aspirant, Khushboo Shersingh Chandrani, told EdexLive, “I am a resident of Bihar where the Internet was banned for 10 days from March 30 to April 7. I wanted to register before the end of March to be safe and secure about my application, but couldn't due to financial issues at that time. I had written countless emails to NTA because I could not apply for the exam before the registration window closed on April 6.”

“When the NTA sent out a notice that the registration date has been extended, we were relieved but the next morning the site glitched again and it still hasn't started working. Today is April 12 and the site closes again tomorrow, I am still worried and hoping for the best,” Khushboo added.