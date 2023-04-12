Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin has announced that job opportunity centres will be set up in all government engineering colleges and constituent colleges of Anna University. This initiative will cost Rs 21.70 crore. In his response to a debate in the Assembly on Tuesday, April 11, he stated that the Naan-Mudhalvan Olympiad, costing Rs 1 crore, will be conducted to identify students' skills, among other initiatives, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Giving more details, the minister said, the Naan-Mudhalvan skill and job opportunity centres will be established at all government engineering colleges and constituent colleges of Anna University, to effectively implement the skill development programmes under the Nann-Mudhalvan scheme. Further, to enable the establishment of these centres, 100 high-end computers and accessories will be provided to all government engineering colleges, he added.

Additionally, the skill development programmes of the Naan-Mudhalvan scheme will be provided to ITI (Industrial Training Institute) and polytechnics at the cost of Rs 15 crore. This will lead to improving heritage handicrafts. Additionally, to encourage the handicrafts skills of youth, handicraft schools will be established at the cost of Rs 5 crore, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.