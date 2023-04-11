Directing officials to efficiently track students' attendance, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh government has been implementing schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena to bring down the dropout rate. During a review meeting with the education department on Monday, April 10, Jagan instructed officials to use the synergy between the education department and the secretariats to reduce the dropout rate.

Further, the CM approved a proposal for conducting certificate courses by IIT-Madras for teachers in teaching methods for efficient implementation of the subject-teacher concepts. Officials informed Jagan that the courses would be conducted for the teachers in mathematics, physics and chemistry subjects over the next two years to upgrade their teaching skills.

Additionally, the Chief Minister asked officials to complete the printing of next year's Vidya Kanuka textbooks in advance. Responding to this, they told him that the kits would be ready by May 15. He also underlined the need to prepare e-content so that students could attempt TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) at primary and junior levels.

Suggestions for students

The CM suggested that students undergo tests in reading, writing and listening to improve their skills and asked officials to give certificates to those who perform well. Speaking on this, he said these exams should be conducted for students from third to fifth grade under the primary level and for sixth to tenth-grade students at the junior level. Teachers, too, should be prepared, he added.

Official training

Meanwhile, officials informed him that arrangements are underway to provide training to 1998 DSC candidates during the summer. They also told the Chief Minister that steps are being taken to provide IFPs (Interactive Flat Panels) in classrooms by June. Further, on the distribution of tabs to students of Class VIII, SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) were developed for maintenance and progress of developmental works under the second phase of Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu, they informed.

Mid-day meal scheme

Having said that, the CM instructed officials to inspect the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme and ensure the quality of the food. He also asked them to recruit teachers to maintain the necessary student-teacher ratio through periodical review. Moreover so far, 1,000 government schools have been granted CBSE affiliation while steps are underway to get the same for the remaining schools, they told him.