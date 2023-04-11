With rising temperatures as it is summer, schools across Odisha started morning classes from today, Tuesday, April 11. As per the School and Mass Education department order, morning classes will take place for all students of Class I to XII in the new academic calendar and the classes will be held from 7 am to 11.30 am.

Additionally, the department has allowed collectors to issue changes to the schedule of morning classes in schools depending on the weather in their respective districts. The schools have also been asked to ensure drinking water and other required facilities for students, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

In this regard, the SSEPD department has also issued an SOP directing rescheduling of class timings of all special schools across the state as per those of the SME department. Further, the department has also ordered the rescheduling of time for disbursement of pensions to beneficiaries of various social security schemes between 7.30 am and 10.30 am and ensured availability of drinking water, ORS packets, provision of shed and so on at the offices.

District social security officers have also been asked to raise awareness and restrict visits of senior citizens and the differently-abled outside during peak hours, especially between 11 am and 3 pm. Apart from this, field-level officials have been asked to visit old age homes and residential institutions under the SSEPD department and ensure arrangements there.