The JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main Session II examination is underway and will conclude on April 12, tomorrow. With complaints about the early announcement of Session I in January, there is immense pressure on students to do well in this session.

But students are already looking ahead and there are a lot of questions. What next? JEE Advanced? Or other exams? Which course or institute would they prefer and what does their future course of action look like as of now? Students from across India tell EdexLive what lies ahead for them and some even reflect on their own performance to tell us where they fit in.



Read on to find out more:

I am aiming for IIT (Indian Institute of Technology). And if I have to choose, I will choose IIT Guwahati. My preferred course is Mechanical Engineering. It is not purely out of interest or because it is a popular course, I want to go for this course because many people from my family have a Mechanical Engineering background. So, I will be assured of guidance and a job

Ayan Ashraf, Muzaffarpur, Bihar



I am not sure about my college or course. I am not eligible for IITs because of the 75 per cent eligibility criteria. So, I would like admission to an NIT (National Institute of Technology), preferably NIT Warangal, Trichy or Surat, which have the top ranks. But this is also doubtful because I am not confident about my scores.

Session I exam was suddenly announced and for Session II we had only three to four months for studying, which was not enough. For the course, I would prefer CSE (Computer Science Engineering), because it attracts the highest number of placements. And my second preference is Electrical and Electronics. However, I need to score high to get a seat in these courses too



Shivam Kumar, Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh



My first preference will be IITs. I am not rooting for any particular IIT, but I would pick IIT Bombay as my first choice. If I cannot make it to an IIT, I would opt for an NIT. And if I cannot make it there as well, there are many top-ranking institutes in various states which admit students on the basis of JEE Main ranks.

I will opt for one of them. My preferred course is CSE, because many placements are offered for the course, and it is trending as well



Muppa Sathvika, Hyderabad, Telangana



Every student aspires to get admission to the top institutes. But I am only eligible for NITs, being a second-time dropper. So, I will be happy if I can get admission to an NIT with a good rank. It need not be the top-ranking NIT; a slightly lower-ranking institute like NIT Raipur or NIT Bhopal will suit me very well, as they are located nearby.

I would prefer to opt for CSE. Students decide on their courses according to their interests and other factors, but I want to choose CSE because of the placement trends



Rohit Dubey, Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh



I have not decided on the institute yet. But an IIT will be my first preference, though which IIT, in particular, I am not sure of. I would like to choose CSE as my course, not because it is trending, but because Computer Science is what I am passionate about

Arjunan MR, Kannur, Kerala

At first, I was confused between NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and JEE. But I was inspired by the movie 3 Idiots and chose JEE. I scored a 98 percentile in Session I. If I have to choose according to my JEE Main scores, I will prefer NIT Nagpur. I am definitely preparing for JEE Advanced as well, and if I do well, I will choose a top-ranking IIT.

My first preference goes to IIT Bombay and my other preferences are IIT Kharagpur and IIT Delhi. I would like to go for CSE, mostly because my parents want me to



Yash Deepak Shirsat, Aola, Maharashtra



Everyone wants to get into top IITs, and so do I. My first preference is IIT Bombay, as it is the oldest and the best. It has good faculty, placement records, research opportunities and also a lot of published research papers. The alumni network is also very strong. And I would like to go for CSE or other computer-based courses like Data Analytics and Data Science, as they have a broad scope and promise a bright future



Vishwa Ranjan Sahu, Cuttack, Odisha



I am not eligible for IITs, as the situation stands. I am also not sure about admission to NITs. So, though I am appearing for JEE, I am also appearing for other entrance exams. I have applied to Delhi Technological University (DTU) and COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) exam.

At the state level, I am appearing for WBJEE (West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam) and will also be looking for admission to local colleges. I want to study CSE, because I am very much interested in it and it is trending too



Pranshu Shaleen, Muzaffarpur, Bihar