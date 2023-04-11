Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will conclude tomorrow, April 12, and all those who attempted it will surely have several questions on their mind.



How can one ace the exam? Practising at least two to three mock tests is a must, the experts point out. The exam is conducted online for all papers, except a part of Paper 2A (Drawing), which is pen-and-paper-based. But there must be many other questions that students might be seeking answers to.

The most important being, when will the results come out and when will the counselling begin? Here's an FAQ (Frequently Asked Question) which should answer all your questions:

When are the Session II results expected?

As per the previous years' trends, the answer key is expected to release within four days after the exam.

Next, the objection window will be opened for students to challenge the answer key, following which the final answer key will be released. After this, the results will be released. They can be expected towards the end of April.



What happens if someone has appeared for both Sessions I and II?

The best of the two scores will be considered for the final result.



Who can appear for JEE Advanced?

Anyone who qualifies JEE Main can appear for JEE Advanced. About 20 per cent of the total number of examinees qualify each year.



What to keep in mind before appearing for counselling?

Look up the ranking of the colleges and previous years' counselling dates.



What to do after securing a seat?

After securing a seat, students must choose their preferred engineering branch, considering factors such as personal interests, job prospects, and future growth.



Q. Whom to contact in case of queries?

National Testing Agency contact details:

Email: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Phone number: 011-69227700, 011-40759000



What if one has appeared for both Papers I and II? What to choose — Engineering or Architecture?

If confused, choose Engineering, say experts. One can switch back to Architecture after completion of Engineering, but the vice-versa is difficult.



If not JEE Main, what other entrance tests can one write?

One can consider state-level entrance tests like MHT-CET (Maharashtra - Common Entrance Test), KCET (Maharashtra - Common Entrance Test), EAMCET (Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test) and many more.

They can also apply to private engineering colleges through exams like BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test), VITEEE (Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination) and SRMJEEE (Sri Ramaswamy Memorial Institute of Science and Technology Joint Engineering Entrance Examination).