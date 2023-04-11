The JEE Main Session II exam is underway. With complaints about the early announcement of Session I in January, there is immense pressure on many to do well in this session. Experts understand students' concerns as well, pointing out that the modified exam pattern this year makes it tougher to crack. Nonetheless, they share some tried and tested tips to aid the aspirants.



Syllabus: The whole or parts?

"Covering the whole syllabus is always advisable. The competition is tough and students are scoring very well in the last couple of years. As such, leaving out portions is not wise," says PK Padhi, Professor at Odisha University of Technology and Research. However, for last-minute preparations, MN Rao, a JEE coach with 32 years of experience advises smart studying. "Covering 60-70 per cent of the syllabus for Physics and Chemistry and 50 per cent of the syllabus for Math is enough," he says.



Anshul Singhal, an educator at Unacademy with 20 years of experience, advises, "Students should avoid learning new topics at the last minute. Many think they ought to complete one more chapter or one more portion. But this is a waste of time and adds to the stress. If a chapter has been left, let it be."

Focus on accuracy

To ace the exam, practicing at least two to three mock tests is a must, the experts point out. "Various institutes offer test papers. Students need to solve these just to be familiar with the pattern," says Yasasvi Santosh, Director, Spark Academy. And Rohit Kumar, Chief Academic Officer, PhysicsWallah, advises, "Revise all the important formulas and concepts and keep them on your tips. Take as many practice tests as possible to improve your speed and accuracy."



Singhal adds, "Those who do not attempt mock tests do not get the idea of how much time they should spend on a question. Another important thing is re-appearing for the mock tests," he says. Explaining, he continues, "Suppose a student scores 150 marks in a mock test. He might become complacent with this score and think he will do well in the exam. But this attitude should be avoided and mock tests, involving questions from the past two years, should be attempted once more in order to improve the scores."



He further advises students to practice the questions they were taught in the class, be it in a coaching centre or with a private tutor. "Teachers teach the questions they find important. So, these questions should be practiced well," Singhal states.



Tackling the question paper

The experts say that the best way to tackle the question paper is to solve the easy and known question first. They state that since solving all the questions within the given three hours is a hard task, dividing the exam time into three rounds is advisable. "In the first round, solve questions that are known and can be answered easily in minimum time. In the next round, go for questions that are known but are lengthy," says Santosh.



"Students need to solve 9-10 questions of Physics and Chemistry each, in the order of their liking or comfort, after which they can solve four to five Math problems. About 30 questions with correct answers will be solved this way, awarding about 120 marks. Then they can go for the lengthy questions in the same order," adds Rao.



"In the third round, students can take up the subjects of their liking or try solving the difficult questions," says Santosh. "In the end, the total marks matter. That should be kept in mind, and they should not stress over how many questions from what subject they are able to solve," Padhi states.



Handling the unknown questions

Whether one should guess answers to unknown questions or not is debatable. On one hand, Santosh opines that only calculated guesses should be made when one is confused between two options. On the other hand, Rao suggests that students who are not able to solve more than 25-30 questions, can make guesses. "Half-knowledge guesses are not harmful, as they will ensure some marks if they turn out to be correct. It will help maintain a positive attitude in the exam," he says.



Don't be stuck!

Nonetheless, all the experts caution students about incurring more negative marks or being stuck on questions. "This year, negative marking was introduced for numerical questions as well. This requires students to be more careful before marking their responses," concludes Santosh. "Do not waste time on any question. Manage your time wisely," adds Kumar. "Spending 15-20 minutes on a single question is not at all advisable," Singhal says further.



Tech glitch? Do not be alarmed

"If any technical glitches occur, do not panic and let the concerned person handle the situation," says Kumar. If persistent glitches occur, Padhi suggests contacting the NTA authorities after the exam.



More tips on keeping stress away

Different things work for different students. But Singhal suggests that chewing gum while writing the exam can help to keep stress away! It helps to focus and pay attention to the details of the questions, he says.



Additionally, he suggests that students abide by a few tips before and after the exam to avoid stress. Before the exam, they should maintain a proper seven-hour sleep cycle. Disturbance in it will add to the tension, he tells.



The expert also urges students to make a checklist of the items they need to carry to the exam centre. Every time, a student or two is seen to have forgotten something and panicking at the last minute. A checklist can solve this problem. A copy of the checklist should also be given to a parent, and they can make sure that all the required items reach the exam centre," he says.



Next, he asks students to visit the exam centre a day in advance, to calculate the time taken to reach the place and also to ensure that they reach the right place. "Sometimes, there are two institutes of the same name and this might create chaos," he cautions. Santosh adds that last year a few students did not check their exam city on time and had to arrange travel at the eleventh hour, which should be avoided.



And after appearing for the exam, Singhal advises the students against discussing their performance with their peers. "This creates additional tension," he tells.



After the exam



JEE Advanced or not?

"JEE Advanced is meant for admissions to IITs. If one is passionate about going to an IIT, they have to appear for this exam," says Padhi. "Evaluate your performance and decide whether you should write JEE Advanced or not," advises Kumar, adding that in case one decides in favour, "Keep practicing for JEE Advanced and do not relax after the Main exam."



Choosing a college and course

To choose a suitable college, students have to follow a three-step procedure, opines Santosh. "First, they have to focus on their personal preferences and identify where their likings lie. Next, they have to research the top colleges available. For this, they can take the help of their teachers, parents, seniors and relatives. Lastly, they have to look at the marketing trends — which courses are the most sought for in the job market. We are undergoing a recession, thus, it is very important to plan for the future," he says.



At the same time, Padhi cautions students against falling for the marketing gimmicks which several private players employ. "Students who are from rural backgrounds and not acquainted with computer-based application processes are more at risk. Agents from private universities speak tall about their infrastructure and the opportunities available. They convince students and parents to enroll in their institutions, but doing so is not at all advisable," he explains.



Advisable to stay back a year?

Experts state that this is an individual choice. Those students who fail to obtain a seat according to their liking, have to consider the situation, discuss it with their parents and others, and then take a call. "If you feel that you have not performed up to your potential and have the confidence to work hard and improve, then you should attempt it again next year. Evaluate your strengths and weaknesses and make a plan to improve your weaknesses," Kumar says.



As per trends, the outcomes of dropping a year turn out to be either positive or negative for students. "While a few students are seen to indeed improve their performance and obtain better seats, others score poorer than previously. However, if students seriously prepare, they can improve their performance by a guaranteed 5-10 per cent increase," he says.



Singhal opines that dropping a year is not a bad idea. "If a student feels that he/she has not obtained a suitable, they can definitely consider staying back a year. In the end, their degree will mention the name of the college they get into, and not the fact that they dropped a year or two. So, if the student thinks he/she should drop, it can be considered, even if parents are against it,"



The experts also mention that if a student is passionate about obtaining a seat in an IIT, he/she can consider dropping a year. "However, the age factor has to be considered," Padhi says. "The decision should also be solely due to the students' interest and not forced by parents or relatives," adds Rao.



Other factors one should consider before taking a decision are the institute's infrastructure and ranking. "It has been seen that students reject seats in the new NITs. But they are catching up fairly well and their newness should not be criteria for rejection," Santosh says.



What if one doesn't crack the exam?



It is not the end. "There is a difference between an exam and a competition. JEE Main should be looked at as a competition. If qualified, that's great. But if not, then it's alright. Unlike for a board exam, if students are unable to crack JEE, it will not be mentioned anywhere. They have lost nothing and need to plan ahead. They should have a set of backup plans ready. And if one appears for the exam without stressing over the end result, the exam will go well, " says Singhal.



Apart from appearing for other entrance exams, students who do not obtain a seat through JoSAA can look for colleges that admit students based on the JEE Main rank. "There are many state-funded and private institutes which have a good rank and which students can choose," says Rao. "The financial background is to be considered here," he added.