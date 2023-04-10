The Elementary School Teacher Federation has urged the Tamil Nadu school education department to ensure the Ennum Ezhuthum Mission (EEM) kit box for all primary and middle schools in the next academic year. Giving more details about this kit, District Secretary C Arasu told The New Indian Express, "EEM is implemented at primary and middle schools to ensure basic education to the students from Classes I to III across the state. As part of it, an EES kit that included educational materials such as a letter chart, word card, picture card, and carton box, was provided to primary and middle school in this academic year."



Further, disclosing other details, he said, "However, the EES kit has not been provided in a few schools in some blocks. As a result, teachers have been imparting lessons to students by getting this kit from nearby schools. It is difficult for the teacher officers to ensure and provide this kit to all schools," he urged.



What are teachers saying?

Sharing their experiences, a primary school headmaster at Sulur block told TNIE, "As kit was not received at my school, I had to buy this kit in a neighbouring school which is two kilometres far from my school and I had to impart the lesson." Similarly, a block educational officer said, "Rarely, a few schools have not received the kit in this academic year due to the kit shortage," as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.