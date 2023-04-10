On Sunday, April 9, Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao, speaking about state medical colleges, said that the Telangana government under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is taking steps to bring at least one medical college to each district. “As part of this endeavour, the State government will soon open nine more medical colleges this year, in addition to the 17 such existing colleges,” he added.

Because of this, medical seats have become available to students, he added. “Through this, even students from financially backward backgrounds will be able to afford medical education. This is possible only in Telangana,” the minister said. “Telangana has become a role model for the country in the field of healthcare. Also, people’s trust in government hospitals has increased significantly,” the minister added, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The minister further informed that earlier patients were forced to go to big cities for quality medical care and now, every district has a medical college and super speciality hospital services are available for the people.

The Nizamabad Government Medical College will soon be allocated 29 senior doctors who will provide super speciality services to cater to the increasing number of patients in the district, the minister also said.