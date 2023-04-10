Students aspiring to appear for competitive exams like IAS (Indian Administrative Services) and RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Service) will get free coaching at Rajasthan University after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched the scheme. On Sunday, April 9, the CM launched the scheme through video conferencing on the occasion of the foundation day of NSUI (National Students' Union of India).



Students in need can prepare for the competitive exams for free. After the inauguration, CM Gehlot also promised to give away free mobile phones to women on Raksha Bandhan along with the setting up of special camps for government schemes on April 24.

Further, Gehlot said that the schemes of the government do not reach villages. "In such a situation, the task of taking the benefits of the schemes to the villagers, the NSUI itself should make arrangements to take information to the public," he added, as stated in a report by IANS.

The chief minister also said that on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, women from 40 lakh families would be given mobile phones along with three years of internet service. Funds to the tune of Rs 600 crore are being spent on this scheme. At the same time, it has been announced that a welfare fund of Rs 200 crore will be set up for the workers (those employed at companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Ola, Uber). Along with this, preparations are being made to bring the Welfare Act for them, the CM said.