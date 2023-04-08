Dibyakant Shukla, Secretary, UPMSP (Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UP Board) took to Twitter on Friday, April7, stating that the time before the declaration of the 2023 UP Board results made way for cyber thugs to extort money from the students after assuring them of increment in marks and helping them pass in their examinations if they were unable to secure the minimum marks required. Around 51,92,616 students have registered for the UP Board Exams 2023, out of which, 27,81,654 were from Class X and 24,11,035 were from XII.

Shukla stated in the tweet he posted, “It is to notify that the students who have appeared for the high school and intermediate examination for the academic year 2023 are targeted by Cyber thugs to extort money illegally after assuring them of making them pass in the examinations and an increment in marks in lieu of money tarnishing the image of the organization.”

He also mentioned that an FIR had been filed in the previous year after such an incident was reported. As a cautionary measure, the notice was released by the authority to warn the concerned individuals in order to not fall for such hoaxes. He further intimates, “If they receive any such calls, the Zila school officer must be immediately intimated about this matter.”

The UP Board results will be declared only on the official website— upmsp.edu.in. The results are expected to be declared in the last week of April.