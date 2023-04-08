The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 correction window is open. Those candidates who want to edit their details on the application form will now be able to make changes. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window and candidates who registered, applied and paid the exam fee on or before the last date can edit some details on their application forms till 11.50 pm on April 10, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



Additionally, an additional fee may be required to edit a few details. The NTA notification read, “Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates." Further, it added, “…final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Gender, Category, or PwD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. Excess payment made will not be refunded, if any."

What changes can be made in the NEET UG 2023 correction window:

1. No candidate is allowed to change mobile number, email, permanent and present address.

2. Aadhar-verified candidates can edit either their father's or mother's name, category, sub-category (PwD), exam city and medium, and passing year of Class X and XII Board exams. Wherever applicable, documents supporting these changes are to be uploaded by them

3. Non-Aadhar verified candidates can change either his/her name, father's or mother's name (only one), date of birth, gender, category, sub-category (PwD), exam city and medium, and passing year of Class X, XII Board exams. They have to upload supporting documents, if required