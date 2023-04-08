National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to re-open the registration process for CUET UG 2023. The application portal will reopen on Sunday, April 9, and will remain open till April 11, 2023, at 11.59 pm. Candidates can apply online through the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Announcing this on Twitter, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said, “Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023). Students are requested to visit https://cuet.samarth.ac. in for more details.”

Earlier, the application process was closed on March 30, 2023. The correction window for Common University Entrance Test was opened on April 1 and closed on April 3, 2023. Moreover, the announcement of the city of examination will be made on April 30, 2023.

The admit card will be available for all appearing candidates in the second week of May 2023 and the examination will be conducted on May 21, 2023, onwards, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.