As a part of the Uttar Pradesh government's initiative to promote Sanskrit education in the state, ten districts will soon get Sanskrit medium secondary schools. The establishment of these new Uttar Madhyama (intermediate-level) Sanskrit schools is among the top priorities of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to a state government spokesperson, after getting in-principle consent from the state government for the project, the officials of the Directorate of Education have formally requested the allocation of funds towards the construction of the new Sanskrit schools. A fund of Rs 100 crore was earlier allocated for the work in this year's state budget, as stated in a report by IANS.



At present, there is only one government Sanskrit-medium secondary school and one government Sanskrit degree college operating in Uttar Pradesh. All other such institutions are being run privately.

The 10 districts where the new schools are proposed to be built are:

1) Varanasi

2) Rae Bareli

3) Saharanpur

4) Muzaffarnagar

5) Moradabad

6) Shamli

7) Jalaun

8) Etah

9) Amethi

10) Hardoi

In the next phase, the state government is gearing up to open more such schools in another five districts, which are:

1) Gorakhpur

2) Prayagraj

3) Ayodhya

4) Chitrakoot

5) Mathura