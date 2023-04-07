An offense under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered against a tuition teacher in Maharashtra. After he allegedly beat up his student, the boy lost his hearing.

Police informed on Friday, April 7, that the incident took place in the state's Thane district on March 31. The tuition teacher hit the 12-year-old boy hard on his ear for not doing his homework. "The child returned home crying and informed his parents," police said, as mentioned in a report by PTI.



The boy developed swelling in his inner ear and was unable to hear properly, the police official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far. However, the complaint against the teacher has been lodged at Bhayandar police station.

In another shocking incident, yesterday, April 6, a madrasa teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting a teenage girl on board an express train. The 29-year-old accused took photographs and videos of her and also touched her inappropriately, railway police informed in Thane. He added that after the girl raised an alarm, her co-passengers held the accused and handed him over to the police, as per a separate report by PTI.