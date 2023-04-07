The next hearing of the case regarding the removal of the 75 per cent eligibility criteria from the JEE Main exam will take place on April 13 at the Bombay High Court. The information was shared by Advocate-activist Anubha Sahai, the petitioner in the case.

"#JEE Matter Next hearing on 13th April," tweeted Sahai, along with an official document mentioning the same. The case will be heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sandeep V Marne, as mentioned in the document.

The last hearing on the matter was held yesterday, April 6, during which it was put on hold. The High Court has called on the Ministry of Education and National Testing Agency (NTA) to explain the significance of JEE's Main 75 per cent eligibility criteria, under which, only the students securing a minimum of 75 per cent, or having obtained a score among the top 20 percentile, are eligible to appear for the JEE Main exam.

During the hearing, the Ministry of Education submitted that the 20 percentile criterion was given as a relaxation after the ministry received requests to change the criteria of 75% marks in the Class XII examination. However, according to a report by LiveLaw.in, the bench asked how meaningful this relaxation is for the students, stating that the top 20 percentile for Maharashtra is even higher than CBSE. The court has asked the NTA to submit an intervention application and affidavit for the same.