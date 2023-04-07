Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan stated on Friday, April 7, that every government medical college in the state will now have an affiliated nursing college. He was speaking at an event organised at the Government Medical College in Aurangabad to create awareness about organ donation.



"Every medical college in the state will have an affiliated nursing college," Mahajan said, adding that the intention was to create a pool of an adequate number of trained nurses. "The government has received a proposal to upgrade the health facility at Paithan in the district from 30 to 100 beds and it will be considered positively," he said further, as per a report by PTI.

Rajya Sabha member Dr Bhagwat Karad who hails from Aurangabad district and Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel were also present at the event. During the course of it, Karad's demand that doctors' vacancies at government hospitals in the state be filled up by hiring on a contract basis was also addressed by the Mahajan.

He said, "Posts of 1,432 residential doctors have been sanctioned, 778 doctors have been interviewed and they will join the service soon. As many as 5,056 vacancies of Group D and C employees will be filled up. Overall, nearly 15,000 posts will be filled up within two months."

Meanwhile, Jaleel in his speech pointed out that the government was setting up more medical colleges but had not recruited enough teaching staff. "It is good that the government has taken a decision to set up medical colleges in all districts. But the state government published a notification ordering existing staff to go to other districts when an inspection by the National Medical Commission was scheduled," he claimed.

"If there are so many vacancies of teaching staff in existing medical colleges, then constructing buildings only will not work. There should be teaching staff in medical colleges. This cheating should stop and the government should accept openly that we have vacancies," the MP added. He also questioned the delay in the appointment of Class IV staff at the Government Medical College, Aurangabad, as per a report by PTI.