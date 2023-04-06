The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class V results 2023 were released today April 6 at 3 pm. However, the link to the results is down and will be active tomorrow, April 7, at 10 am, as stated in a report by The Indian Express. The official website, pseb.ac.in, can be checked for the results by students, parents and guardians.

For those students who could not clear PSEB Class V exams, the supplementary examination will be held in two months.

Class V examinations were conducted between the months of February and March. As per the earlier declaration by the officials, Class V results were meant to be announced within a period of one month after the scheduling of exams.

How to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website — pseb.ac.in



Step 2: Click on the link that shows Class V results

Step 3: Enter the login details like roll number and date of birth



Step 4: The displayed results can be viewed and downloaded for future reference

The Punjab Board exams were earlier scheduled earlier to begin from February 16. Later, it dates were changed due to the G-20 summit, CBSE exams and Hola Mohalla festival.