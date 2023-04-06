Students of Indraprastha College For Women (IPCW) had called upon the students of Delhi University for a march from IP College to Arts Faculty at 12 pm today, March 6. Over 300 students marched the length of the north campus demanding justice for the students of IP College.

On March 28, the second day of the annual fest Shurthi, unidentified men infiltrated the campus and harassed the students. Students of IP College and several other student organisations like the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) have been protesting ever since. Today's march was part of the protests.

AISA's North Zone Convenor from Delhi University Shambhavi, who allegedly received threats of legal action from the administration of IP College, addressed the protest. "The solution is not to curb the fest timings, but to provide security." She was referring to the move by the administration of Gargi College which curbed the fest Reverie's timings to 5 pm and cancelled a few evening events. She also referred to the Holi incident where students were locked inside the hostel.

A General Body Meeting was also held yesterday, April 5, after Delhi University released a notice stating that an independent committee will be formed to look into the IP College incident.