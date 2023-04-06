Sachin's loss is a loss to the scientific community, says the scholar's PhD guide, reflecting on the tragic incident which shook IIT Madras on March 31. Sachin Kumar Jain was found to have died by suicide. While it is being alleged by a section of students and Sachin's brother that his guide's behaviour towards him triggered his death, Dr Ashish Kumar Sen, speaks about the strain of losing his "brilliant scholar".

"His death was a complete shock to me!" says Sen, and is at a loss for words when we asked about what could have made Sachin take the extreme step. Finally, he reiterated in a pained tone, "He was an academically bright student. Research-wise also he was very productive. He had very good publications, and he met the requirements to get his PhD degree. I was ready to give him the degree six months back, but he said he wanted to work some more. And I wouldn't stop him, naturally. Why such a bright student would take such a step is shocking."

The guide further explains that there was nothing in the student's behaviour to indicate that he was disturbed. "The institute was aware that he was under psychological treatment. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of IIT Madras has a record of the fact. I informed his family about it as well and asked them to take care of him. I met him every Monday to discuss his research progress and he used to update me. Everything was normal," he says.

The PhD guide is well aware of the allegations

Sen further mentions that he is aware of the allegations against him. Sachin's brother, Bhawesh Jain, in a letter, mentioned that Sen started behaving rudely with Sachin after his return from IIT Roorkee, where he went with a partner to attend a conference. Bhawesh's complaint states that a disturbance was created because Sachin went to Roorkee two days earlier instead of one day.

However, speaking about the incident, the guide said, "The conference was on December 14, 2022. I wanted to discuss something with Sachin on December 9. But I found out from other students that he had already left for Roorkee with his partner on December 8, six days before the conference."

"When one of the students called him, Sachin was in Agra and was heading for Delhi. He did not inform me or the institute before leaving. There are certain protocols to be followed and I did not expect such behaviour from him since he was a very responsible student," his teacher continued. Sen added that he informed about the matter to Sachin's family as well as his partner's family, explaining that their action was unacceptable.

Restricted lab access?

Bhawesh has also alleged in his letter that after his return from Roorkee, his brother was stopped from using the lab after a certain hour and his entry to the lab was restricted as well, situations due to which he felt pressurised. In response, the guide says, "This is not so. He was seen working in the lab at all times. There are records of his timings and even CCTV footage to prove this."

Sen informs that a police investigation, as well as an internal committee probe into Sachin's death, are underway. "The reports will throw light on the matter," he tells.