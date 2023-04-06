The suicide of IIT Madras PhD scholar Sachin Kumar Jain has led to the students of the institute alleging that it was an institutional murder. In the latest update, Bhawesh Jain, the victim's elder brother, has drafted a complaint letter to Director of IIT Madras, Prof V Kamakoti, which has also been forwarded to the registrar, dean, and concerned students of the institute.

The letter alleges that Sachin's PhD guide was the reason behind his resorting to the extreme step. In a conversation with EdexLive, Bhawesh says, "Sachin was undergoing psychological treatment due to academic tension for the last five to six months. His guide was aware of it and should have been more considerate, but instead of reducing the pressure for him, more was added. He was made to work on another thesis and his degree was delayed."

An incident that took place last year has been referred to as the trigger point in Bhawesh's complaint. He mentions that Sachin was supposed to attend a conference at IIT Roorkee with a partner, but the duo went two days earlier instead of one day. "After Sachin returned, the guide's behaviour changed and became rude towards him...On the morning of March 31, before Sachin died by suicide, he had a meeting with his guide. Something must have happened in the meeting which triggered him," the letter reads.

Restrictions on accessing labs?

Speaking further, Bhawesh says, "Restrictions were imposed on him with regard to accessing the lab as well. Before the Roorkee incident, my brother could work in the lab whenever he pleased, even late at night. Later, he was prevented from using it after a certain hour. He was also made to access the lab through some else's ID." He adds that the institute being strict is fine, but being too strict is not.

A concerned student, on the condition of anonymity, states that the allegations are very much plausible. "I did not know Scahin personally. But the institute rules involving the lab are very strict. My friends and I have faced similar issues. But everyone cannot cope with such treatment," the student tells.

He additionally informs that a general body of students has been constituted after the suicide and the body will be sharing its statement and speaking about its stand, soon. "We want to get opinions from more and more students on the matter first," said the student.