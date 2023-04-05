Indian students who were pursuing their education at Ukrainian medical universities have breathed a sigh of relief since the country has allowed to conduction of the Unified State Qualification Exam (USQE) outside Ukraine, including in India.

Universities in Ukraine conduct the UQSE for medical students after the sixth and twelfth semesters of their MBBS course. The test comprises three exams including KROK, which is a mandatory exam for medical aspirants studying in Ukraine.

Harsh Goel, a fourth-year-student at Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University (IFNMU) could not appear for the mandatory KROK examination in his sixth semester due to war tension and uncertainties.

“This is a great move by the Ukrainian government. If I wouldn't have appeared for the KROK exam this year as well, the university would have made me repeat my fourth year. Presently, my university and universities all across Ukraine are sending out forms to the students, checking how many students are in India and other countries outside Ukraine then they will decide how to proceed with the exam,” he said.

More than a year after the students were evacuated from the war-torn city, many are continuing their medical education online. While a few have managed to return to Ukraine in the recent past, many students are yet to go back due to various security reasons and martial law imposed in the country.

“There are issues with the visa process as well. I tried to get a Romanian transit VISA to enter Ukraine but it was cancelled. A similar incident is happening with many other students as well. Even the students who had returned to Ukraine are now planning to come back and give the KROK exam online since there are network and electricity issues in Ukraine,” Harsh added.

The students who moved to other countries like Georgia through mobility programmes offered by Ukrainian universities will also be eligible for the exam. The press release by the Embassy of India, Kyiv said that the students can take the exam at testing centres recognised by the State Non-Profit Enterprise Testing Board for Professional Competence Assessment of Health of Ukraine in the countries where they are staying, including in India.

“It is a good opportunity for some students who could not come back to Ukraine. It is good that despite the war, Ukrainian universities and the education ministry are taking such steps to help us out. Our university has given us tentative dates for the KORK exam which is on May 23 and 24,” said Rovil Vijay, a final-year Indian medical student in Ukraine.