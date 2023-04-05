A standby invigilator from the Vikarabad district of Telangana shared the photo of the Class X Board examination question paper with a teacher on an instant messaging app while the exam was going on which generated trouble and resulted in the suspension of four government staff members, as stated in a report by PTI.

The Class X (SSC) exams commenced across the state of Telangana on Monday, April 4. The police booked a case in connection with the alleged incident.

The officials stated that as soon as the exam began, the standby invigilator of the government school supposedly took screenshots of the First Language (Telugu) question paper on his mobile phone and shared it with a teacher in another government school in the district to prepare the answers for malpractice.

When the news of the question paper leak spread

As soon as the news spread on electronic media, the duo panicked and deleted it. However, the officials assured that the examination was conducted peacefully and the integrity of the test has not been compromised in any aspect. They claimed the incident as an individual instance of malpractice by the invigilator.



Four employees were suspended by the Vikarabad district collector, including the men who were allegedly directly involved in the matter. Senior officials of the education department directed the district collector to take action as per relevant rules.

Political parties, student groups react

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP President, Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the resignation of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy with regard to the alleged leak of the Class X Telugu paper and asked for peaceful conduct of the remaining exams.

A Congress release reported a protest outside the SSC Board where the activists of NSUI (National Student Union of India) sought the removal of the Education Minister from her post.

Currently, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana police is investigating the alleged leak of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the state public service commission. As many as 15 people were arrested in connection with the paper leak issue which led to a strident attack by the opposition against the ruling party in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).